Detroit goes up against Kent State

By The Associated Press
December 7, 2020 3:30 pm
Kent State (1-1) vs. Detroit (0-2)

Calihan Hall, Detroit; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Kent State and Detroit look to bounce back from losses. Kent State fell short in a 71-64 overtime game at Virginia on Friday. Detroit lost 78-70 to Notre Dame on Sunday.

SUPER SENIORS: Kent State’s Mike Nuga, Danny Pippen and Justyn Hamilton have collectively accounted for 54 percent of all Golden Flashes points this season.MIGHTY MIKE: Nuga has connected on 26.3 percent of the 19 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also converted 100 percent of his foul shots this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Detroit has committed a turnover on just 12.9 percent of its possessions this season, which is the best rate among all Horizon teams. The Titans have turned the ball over only 9.5 times per game this season.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

