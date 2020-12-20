On Air: Federal Insights: Data Management
Detroit Pistons waive F Dzanan Musa

By The Associated Press
December 20, 2020 2:20 pm
DETROIT (AP) — The Detroit Pistons waived forward Dzanan Musa.

The Pistons announced the move Sunday. Detroit acquired Musa from the Brooklyn Nets last month. He appeared in one preseason game and had one rebound and one assist in 12 minutes.

The Pistons open their season Wednesday night at Minnesota.

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

