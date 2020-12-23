On Air: IT Innovation Insider
Devils re-sign free agent goaltender Mackenzie Blackwood

By The Associated Press
December 23, 2020 10:56 am
NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — The New Jersey Devils have re-signed restricted free agent goaltender Mackenzie Blackwood to a three-year, $8.4 million contract.

General manager Tom Fitzgerald announced the deal for the Devils’ No. 1 goaltender on Wednesday.

“Mackenzie is going to be one of the key young, core pieces for this organization for a long time and we are excited and extremely happy to have him under contract,” Fitzgerald said. “He’s obviously shown that he can be a number one goalie, and the sky’s the limit for him.”

Blackwood will earn $1.48 million this coming season. His salary will jump to $2.8 million the following season and $4.12 million in 2022-23.

Blackwood posted a 22-14-8 record with a 2.77 goals-against average and three shutouts in a season that was paused because of the COVID-19 pandemic and later restarted by going straight into the playoffs with 24 teams. The recently turned 24-year-old had a .915 save percentage.

The Devils went 28-29-12, missing the playoffs.

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

