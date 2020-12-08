On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Dick Kaegel wins Spink Award for baseball writing

By The Associated Press
December 8, 2020 5:03 pm
1 min read
      

NEW YORK (AP) — Dick Kaegel, who covered the St. Louis Cardinals and Kansas City Royals and edited The Sporting News during a career of more than 53 years, has won the Hall of Fame’s J.G. Taylor Spink Award for meritorious contributions to baseball writing. He will be honored during induction weekend from July 23-26 in Cooperstown, New York.

Kaegel will receive the Spink award along with the late Nick Cafardo of The Boston Globe during a double ceremony on July 24. Cafardo was the 2020 Spink winner, and the 2020 inductions were postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Derek Jeter and Larry Walker will be inducted July 25 along with any players chosen in this year’s voting by the Baseball Writers’ Association of America, which will be announced Jan. 26.

Kaegel received 183 of 374 ballots in voting announced Tuesday in the annual election by writers who have been BBWAA members for 10 or more consecutive years.

        Insight by Ciena: Federal IT executives provide insight into the future of their networks in this exclusive executive briefing.

Marty Noble of Newsday in New York and The Record in New Jersey received 115 votes. Baseball America founder Allan Simpson got 73.

Kaegel, 81, wrote for the Granite City Press-Record in Illinois in 1964 and spent 12 years covering the Cardinals for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch and more than two decades covering the Royals for The Kansas City Star. He edited The Sporting News from 1979-85 and spent more than two decades covering the Royals for MLB.com. He covered all 162 games in 2011, four years after a liver transplant.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Health News Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

10|28 Microsoft Azure Government Webinar...
11|30 AWS re:Invent
12|6 ASHP Midyear 2020
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Peace Corps staff member works to improve support of Deaf Volunteers