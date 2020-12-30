On Air: Fed Access with Derrick T. Dortch
Diggs scores 20 to lead Bowling Green over Ohio 83-75

By The Associated Press
December 30, 2020 6:27 pm
ATHENS, Ohio (AP) — Trey Diggs had 20 points as Bowling Green defeated Ohio 83-75 on Wednesday.

Kaden Metheny had 16 points and eight rebounds for Bowling Green (6-2, 2-0 Mid-American Conference). Justin Turner added 15 points and six assists, and Dylan Swingle had 14 points. Daeqwon Plowden, whose 13 points per game coming into the matchup was second on the Falcons, shot only 20% for the game (1 of 5).

Dwight Wilson III had 20 points for the Bobcats (4-4, 0-2). Ben Roderick added 16 points, and Ben Vander Plas had 13 points, 11 rebounds and five assists.

