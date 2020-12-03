Dixie State 74, North Dakota 73

NORTH DAKOTA (0-2)
Rebraca 6-8 3-6 15, Sueker 8-14 1-3 19, Ihenacho 1-5 7-10 9, Nero 4-9 0-0 9, Sims 4-6 0-1 11, Danielson 1-4 0-1 2, Shockey 0-3 0-0 0, Igbanugo 1-2 1-2 4, Urbonavicius 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-54 14-25 73.
DIXIE STATE (1-0)
Greene 3-3 1-1 7, Nicolds 5-8 7-9 17, Gooden 2-9 5-8 9, Youngblood 4-7 0-0 8, Staine 6-12 6-9 19, Schofield 4-11 0-0 8, Parker 0-2 0-0 0, Frazier 3-6 0-0 6, Ergas 0-1 0-0 0, Gilbert 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-59 19-27 74.
Halftime_North Dakota 29-24. 3-Point Goals_North Dakota 7-19 (Sims 3-4, Sueker 2-5, Igbanugo 1-2, Nero 1-2, Shockey 0-2, Danielson 0-3), Dixie State 1-10 (Staine 1-5, Ergas 0-1, Frazier 0-1, Parker 0-1, Gooden 0-2). Fouled Out_Rebraca, Danielson, Youngblood. Rebounds_North Dakota 35 (Sueker, Ihenacho 8), Dixie State 33 (Nicolds 8). Assists_North Dakota 12 (Nero 7), Dixie State 11 (Staine 5). Total Fouls_North Dakota 27, Dixie State 27. A_475 (4,779).
