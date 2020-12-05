On Air: Meet the Press
Dixie State 86, Saint Katherine 48

By The Associated Press
December 5, 2020 6:55 pm
SAINT KATHERINE (0-5)

Fields 2-8 0-0 4, Coleman 8-14 3-3 19, Hernandez 1-9 2-2 4, Fleming 1-13 0-0 2, Funk 0-1 0-0 0, Jackson 5-9 2-2 12, Kleiner 0-4 2-2 2, Penn 1-2 1-4 3, Meza 1-1 0-0 2, Stanford 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 19-62 10-13 48.

DIXIE STATE (2-0)

Greene 6-8 0-0 12, Nicolds 6-8 1-1 14, Gooden 2-7 2-3 7, Youngblood 3-8 0-0 7, Staine 2-7 0-1 6, Frazier 3-6 0-0 7, Mulibea 2-6 0-0 5, Schofield 4-8 1-1 9, Parker 0-1 0-2 0, Allfrey 1-3 2-2 4, Elniel 2-3 0-0 6, Ergas 1-3 0-0 3, Gilbert 2-2 0-0 6, Hatch 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 34-71 6-10 86.

Halftime_Dixie State 40-26. 3-Point Goals_Saint Katherine 0-18 (Coleman 0-2, Fields 0-2, Jackson 0-2, Fleming 0-3, Kleiner 0-3, Hernandez 0-6), Dixie State 12-29 (Gilbert 2-2, Elniel 2-3, Staine 2-5, Nicolds 1-1, Youngblood 1-2, Ergas 1-3, Frazier 1-3, Gooden 1-3, Mulibea 1-4, Allfrey 0-1, Parker 0-1, Schofield 0-1). Rebounds_Saint Katherine 29 (Fields, Jackson 7), Dixie State 45 (Greene, Nicolds 9). Assists_Saint Katherine 8 (Kleiner 3), Dixie State 22 (Gooden 5). Total Fouls_Saint Katherine 14, Dixie State 16. A_411 (4,779).

