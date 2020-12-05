On Air: Meet the Press
Dixie State beats Saint Katherine College 86-48

By The Associated Press
December 5, 2020 6:53 pm
ST. GEORGE, Utah (AP) — Jacob Nicolds had 14 points and nine rebounds as Dixie State easily beat Saint Katherine College 86-48 on Saturday.

Jarod Greene had 12 points and nine rebounds for Dixie State (2-0). Dason Youngblood added three blocks.

Johnnie Coleman had 19 points for the Firebirds. Darius Jackson added 12 points and seven rebounds and D’angelo Fields had seven rebounds.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

