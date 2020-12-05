On Air: Federal News Network program
Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Dollard runs for 185 yards, Akron beats Bowling Green 31-3

By The Associated Press
December 5, 2020 5:29 pm
1 min read
      

AKRON, Ohio (AP) — Teon Dollard ran for 185 yards and two touchdowns, and Akron rolled to 31-3 victory over Bowling Green on Saturday in a battle of winless Mid-American Conference teams.

It was also the first win for Akron’s second-year coach Tom Arth, whose team finished 0-12 last season.

Dollard carried the ball 26 times including a 9-yard touchdown run to open the third quarter. He brook loose on a 50-yard score to cap the scoring early in the fourth. It was his second 50-plus yard rushing touchdown this season.

Michiah Burton deflected Mason Lawler’s punt from deep inside the end zone. Gavin Blunt then scooped up the ball around the 3 and scored, stretching the Zips’ lead to 17-3 at halftime.

        Insight by Tenable: Learn how Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command uses a private cloud enclave helps keep control systems safe from cyber vulnerabilities in this free webinar.

Matt McDonald completed 14 of 26 passes for Bowling Green (0-5, 0-5), six to Quintin Morris for 81 yards. Terion Stewart added 91 yards rushing. Nate Needham kicked a 23-yard field goal.

Both teams are scheduled to conclude their six-game seasons next Saturday. The Zips (1-4, 1-4) travel to Buffalo while Bowling Green hosts Miami (Ohio).

Due to an increase in COVID-19 positive cases across Ohio, no fans were allowed inside 30,000-seat InfoCision Stadium.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

10|28 Microsoft Azure Government Webinar...
11|29 RSNA 2020
11|30 AWS re:Invent
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

National Christmas Tree lit