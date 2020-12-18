On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Dolphins’ 3 top pass-catchers questionable for Patriots

By The Associated Press
December 18, 2020 3:04 pm
MIAMI (AP) — The Miami Dolphins’ top three pass catchers are questionable for Sunday’s game against New England.

DeVante Parker (hamstring), Mike Gesicki (shoulder) and Jakeem Grant (hamstring), who rank 1-2-3 in yards receiving this year, all practiced on a limited basis Friday.

Six other players are also listed as questionable, including linebackers Kyle Van Noy (hip), Jerome Baker (knee) and Elandon Roberts (chest).

