Domask, Harvey lead S. Illinois past North Dakota 62-50

By The Associated Press
December 18, 2020 6:57 pm
CARBONDALE, Ill. (AP) — Marcus Domask registered 17 points, five assists and three blocks as Southern Illinois beat North Dakota 62-50 on Friday. Ben Harvey added 12 points and nine rebounds for the Salukis, and Anthony D’Avanzo chipped in 11 points and eight rebounds.

Lance Jones had seven assists for Southern Illinois (5-0), which earned its fifth consecutive victory to open the season.

Filip Rebraca had 11 points and eight rebounds for the Fighting Hawks (1-7), whose losing streak reached four games. Tyree Ihenacho added seven assists.

The Salukis improve to 2-0 against the Fighting Hawks on the season. Southern Illinois defeated North Dakota 85-64 last Thursday. Southern Illinois plays Butler on the road on Monday. North Dakota matches up against Drake on the road on Tuesday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

