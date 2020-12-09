Trending:
Doss lifts Arkansas-Pine Bluff past Arkansas State 75-74

By The Associated Press
December 9, 2020 9:43 pm
JONESBORO, Ark. (AP) — Shaun Doss had 20 points as Arkansas-Pine Bluff narrowly defeated Arkansas State 75-74 on Wednesday night.

Joshuwan Johnson had 16 points for Arkansas-Pine Bluff (1-5). Nicholas Jones added 11 points.

Norchad Omier had 21 points and 19 rebounds for the Red Wolves (1-4). Christian Willis added 16 points and seven rebounds. Antwon Jackson had 11 points and eight rebounds.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

