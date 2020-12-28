Draine leads Southern Miss over Loyola (La) 74-54

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (AP) — LaDavius Draine had 21 points as Southern Miss easily defeated Loyola (La.) 74-54 on Monday.

Artur Konontsuk and Tae Hardy each added 11 points for Southern Miss (4-3).

Myles Burns had 13 points for the Wolfpack. Eddie Burgess added 10 points.

