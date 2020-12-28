On Air: GW Presents American Jazz
Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Draine leads Southern Miss over Loyola (La) 74-54

By The Associated Press
December 28, 2020 5:02 pm
< a min read
      

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (AP) — LaDavius Draine had 21 points as Southern Miss easily defeated Loyola (La.) 74-54 on Monday.

Artur Konontsuk and Tae Hardy each added 11 points for Southern Miss (4-3).

Myles Burns had 13 points for the Wolfpack. Eddie Burgess added 10 points.

___

        Insight by NEC Corporation: Learn how TSA is working with the mission areas to make sure the agency's technology infrastructure can handle new and emerging capabilities like touchless document readers and edge computing capabilities in this free webinar.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

1|4 Ask a Marketing Cloud Expert
1|4 Intro to Microsoft Teams for Business
1|4 Microsoft Innovative Educator Training:...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Capt. Amy Bauernschmidt will be first female commanding officer of an aircraft carrier