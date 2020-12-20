Drake 111, Chicago St. 67

CHICAGO ST. (0-8)

Marble 3-7 1-2 7, Rushin 7-11 4-6 18, Whitehead 4-7 2-2 10, Johnson 5-15 0-0 15, Zeigler 7-18 1-2 17, Jones 0-2 0-0 0, I.Lewis 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-60 8-12 67.

DRAKE (7-0)

Brodie 7-8 0-0 14, Hemphill 9-10 3-5 21, Murphy 4-7 0-0 9, Penn 5-7 0-1 12, Wilkins 5-8 0-0 14, Sturtz 3-6 2-2 8, Jackson 4-10 0-0 11, Ferguson 3-5 2-2 8, Yesufu 2-3 0-0 4, Samake 1-1 0-1 2, Burns 0-3 0-0 0, Djamgouz 2-4 0-0 6, Gholson 0-1 0-0 0, Kwiecinski 0-1 0-0 0, Barrett 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 46-76 7-11 111.

Halftime_Drake 47-29. 3-Point Goals_Chicago St. 7-25 (Johnson 5-11, Zeigler 2-8, Rushin 0-1, Whitehead 0-1, Marble 0-4), Drake 12-28 (Wilkins 4-6, Jackson 3-9, Penn 2-3, Djamgouz 2-4, Murphy 1-3, Gholson 0-1, Burns 0-2). Rebounds_Chicago St. 20 (Rushin 9), Drake 46 (Brodie 9). Assists_Chicago St. 11 (Marble, Zeigler 3), Drake 25 (Penn 7). Total Fouls_Chicago St. 12, Drake 13.

