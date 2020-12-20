On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Drake 111, Chicago St. 67

By The Associated Press
December 20, 2020 4:51 pm
< a min read
      

CHICAGO ST. (0-8)

Marble 3-7 1-2 7, Rushin 7-11 4-6 18, Whitehead 4-7 2-2 10, Johnson 5-15 0-0 15, Zeigler 7-18 1-2 17, Jones 0-2 0-0 0, I.Lewis 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-60 8-12 67.

DRAKE (7-0)

Brodie 7-8 0-0 14, Hemphill 9-10 3-5 21, Murphy 4-7 0-0 9, Penn 5-7 0-1 12, Wilkins 5-8 0-0 14, Sturtz 3-6 2-2 8, Jackson 4-10 0-0 11, Ferguson 3-5 2-2 8, Yesufu 2-3 0-0 4, Samake 1-1 0-1 2, Burns 0-3 0-0 0, Djamgouz 2-4 0-0 6, Gholson 0-1 0-0 0, Kwiecinski 0-1 0-0 0, Barrett 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 46-76 7-11 111.

Halftime_Drake 47-29. 3-Point Goals_Chicago St. 7-25 (Johnson 5-11, Zeigler 2-8, Rushin 0-1, Whitehead 0-1, Marble 0-4), Drake 12-28 (Wilkins 4-6, Jackson 3-9, Penn 2-3, Djamgouz 2-4, Murphy 1-3, Gholson 0-1, Burns 0-2). Rebounds_Chicago St. 20 (Rushin 9), Drake 46 (Brodie 9). Assists_Chicago St. 11 (Marble, Zeigler 3), Drake 25 (Penn 7). Total Fouls_Chicago St. 12, Drake 13.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

12|28 Work Better Together with Microsoft...
12|28 From Zero to Hero with Kafka Connect
12|28 Empowering Collaboration in the Modern...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

NIH Director Dr. Francis Collins receives Moderna COVID-19 vaccine