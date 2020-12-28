Drake 73, Indiana St. 66

DRAKE (11-0)

Brodie 5-7 0-0 10, Hemphill 3-8 6-8 12, Murphy 2-6 0-0 4, Penn 9-12 2-4 21, Wilkins 1-6 2-2 5, Yesufu 3-9 5-8 13, Sturtz 1-5 2-4 4, Ferguson 0-0 0-0 0, Jackson 0-0 2-2 2, Samake 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 25-54 19-28 73.

INDIANA ST. (3-4)

Williams 1-6 0-0 2, Key 2-3 6-7 11, Larry 0-3 0-0 0, Neese 7-9 0-0 18, Laravia 8-11 4-5 20, Howard 3-7 0-0 7, Miller 2-8 0-0 4, Barnes 2-3 0-0 4, Ndaw 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-50 10-12 66.

Halftime_Indiana St. 29-25. 3-Point Goals_Drake 4-16 (Yesufu 2-5, Wilkins 1-3, Penn 1-4, Murphy 0-2, Sturtz 0-2), Indiana St. 6-11 (Neese 4-5, Key 1-1, Howard 1-3, Larry 0-1, Miller 0-1). Fouled Out_Larry, Laravia. Rebounds_Drake 28 (Brodie 9), Indiana St. 25 (Williams 8). Assists_Drake 11 (Penn 6), Indiana St. 8 (Key, Miller, Barnes 2). Total Fouls_Drake 18, Indiana St. 24.

