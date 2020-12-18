On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Drake 75, South Dakota 57

By The Associated Press
December 18, 2020 8:05 pm
DRAKE (7-0)

Brodie 1-3 0-2 2, Hemphill 4-6 4-6 12, Murphy 5-8 2-3 15, Penn 7-10 10-11 25, Wilkins 4-9 1-2 12, Sturtz 2-4 2-3 6, Ferguson 0-1 1-2 1, Jackson 0-1 0-0 0, Yesufu 1-5 0-0 2, Samake 0-2 0-0 0, Burns 0-0 0-0 0, Djamgouz 0-1 0-0 0, Gholson 0-1 0-0 0, Kwiecinski 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-51 20-29 75.

SOUTH DAKOTA (1-6)

Kamateros 1-1 1-2 4, Fuller 4-8 2-3 11, Perrott-Hunt 2-4 2-2 7, Plitzuweit 5-11 1-2 12, Umude 6-12 2-2 14, Chisom 0-2 0-0 0, Archambault 0-4 2-2 2, Hayes 0-1 0-0 0, Koster 2-2 0-0 4, Heiman 0-1 0-0 0, Burchill 0-1 0-0 0, Zizic 1-1 0-0 2, Anderson 0-1 0-0 0, Dial 0-0 1-2 1. Totals 21-49 11-15 57.

Halftime_Drake 37-27. 3-Point Goals_Drake 7-18 (Murphy 3-4, Wilkins 3-7, Penn 1-2, Djamgouz 0-1, Jackson 0-1, Sturtz 0-1, Yesufu 0-2), South Dakota 4-15 (Kamateros 1-1, Plitzuweit 1-2, Fuller 1-3, Perrott-Hunt 1-3, Burchill 0-1, Chisom 0-1, Archambault 0-2, Umude 0-2). Rebounds_Drake 31 (Brodie, Murphy 7), South Dakota 21 (Plitzuweit 6). Assists_Drake 8 (Penn 5), South Dakota 14 (Plitzuweit 4). Total Fouls_Drake 20, South Dakota 25. A_382 (6,000).

Comments

