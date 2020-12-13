Trending:
Drake 81, Air Force 53

By The Associated Press
December 13, 2020 4:11 pm
AIR FORCE (2-1)

N.Jackson 1-3 1-2 3, Joyce 4-9 3-4 13, McClintock 1-7 0-0 2, Van Soelen 2-4 1-2 6, Walker 4-15 6-6 14, Kinrade 5-7 4-6 15, Akaya 0-2 0-0 0, Taylor 0-2 0-0 0, Morrissey 0-0 0-0 0, Haut 0-0 0-0 0, Rene 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 17-49 15-20 53.

DRAKE (6-0)

Brodie 3-4 0-1 6, Hemphill 3-5 1-2 7, T.Murphy 3-7 0-0 7, Penn 5-9 0-0 11, Wilkins 7-11 3-3 23, Sturtz 4-7 2-2 10, Yesufu 4-7 2-2 11, Ferguson 1-1 1-4 3, J.Jackson 1-2 0-0 3, Samake 0-0 0-0 0, Djamgouz 0-1 0-0 0, Burns 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 31-54 9-14 81.

Halftime_Drake 38-28. 3-Point Goals_Air Force 4-18 (Joyce 2-6, Van Soelen 1-1, Kinrade 1-2, N.Jackson 0-1, Taylor 0-1, Walker 0-3, McClintock 0-4), Drake 10-23 (Wilkins 6-10, J.Jackson 1-2, Yesufu 1-2, T.Murphy 1-3, Penn 1-3, Djamgouz 0-1, Sturtz 0-2). Rebounds_Air Force 18 (McClintock, Van Soelen 4), Drake 37 (Hemphill 10). Assists_Air Force 5 (Walker 3), Drake 13 (Penn 6). Total Fouls_Air Force 12, Drake 20.

