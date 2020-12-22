On Air: Amtower Off-Center
Drake 88, North Dakota 55

By The Associated Press
December 22, 2020 9:01 pm
< a min read
      

NORTH DAKOTA (1-8)

Rebraca 5-11 1-3 11, Sueker 3-7 2-2 8, Ihenacho 1-3 0-0 2, Nero 2-7 4-4 8, Sims 0-5 2-2 2, Igbanugo 1-3 2-2 5, Urbonavicius 3-5 9-10 16, Danielson 1-1 0-0 3, Shockey 0-3 0-0 0, Panoam 0-1 0-0 0, Bergan 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 16-46 20-23 55.

DRAKE (9-0)

Brodie 1-5 0-0 2, Hemphill 8-13 3-4 19, Murphy 5-12 0-0 13, Penn 5-7 0-0 10, Wilkins 3-5 0-0 8, Sturtz 4-9 1-1 10, Ferguson 3-4 1-2 7, Yesufu 3-7 0-0 6, Jackson 1-1 1-3 4, Djamgouz 0-0 0-0 0, Samake 1-1 0-0 2, Burns 3-3 0-0 7, Barrett 0-0 0-0 0, Gholson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 37-67 6-10 88.

Halftime_Drake 36-28. 3-Point Goals_North Dakota 3-18 (Danielson 1-1, Urbonavicius 1-1, Igbanugo 1-3, Ihenacho 0-1, Panoam 0-1, Nero 0-2, Rebraca 0-2, Shockey 0-2, Sueker 0-2, Sims 0-3), Drake 8-13 (Murphy 3-6, Wilkins 2-2, Burns 1-1, Jackson 1-1, Sturtz 1-1, Hemphill 0-1, Yesufu 0-1). Rebounds_North Dakota 26 (Rebraca 6), Drake 33 (Brodie, Hemphill 7). Assists_North Dakota 8 (Ihenacho 3), Drake 15 (Wilkins 4). Total Fouls_North Dakota 9, Drake 19. A_325 (7,152).

