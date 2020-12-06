Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Drake 99, Minnesota 66

By The Associated Press
December 6, 2020 7:04 pm
< a min read
      

DRAKE (2-2)

Berg 4-11 4-4 12, Burich 5-9 3-3 13, Wooldridge 2-2 6-7 10, Collier 7-15 7-8 24, Monahan 4-8 2-2 12, Bair 0-0 2-2 2, Mertz 1-2 0-0 3, Gueldner 2-6 0-0 6, McAulay 2-5 0-0 4, Negaard 2-6 0-0 6, Becker 3-3 0-0 7, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 32-67 24-26 99

MINNESOTA (1-1)

Cumming 1-4 0-0 2, Hedman 1-5 0-0 2, Sconiers 1-3 0-0 2, Hubbard 5-13 3-4 17, Powell 8-17 3-5 22, Ross 0-2 0-0 0, Sissoko 6-22 0-0 12, Strande 4-12 0-0 9, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 26-78 6-9 66

Drake 33 23 25 18 99
Minnesota 17 17 9 23 66

3-Point Goals_Drake 11-22 (Collier 3-5, Monahan 2-5, Mertz 1-1, Gueldner 2-5, Negaard 2-5, Becker 1-1), Minnesota 8-27 (Cumming 0-1, Hedman 0-3, Hubbard 4-9, Powell 3-7, Ross 0-2, Sissoko 0-2, Strande 1-3). Assists_Drake 26 (Collier 6), Minnesota 13 (Powell 7). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Drake 46 (Team 6-7), Minnesota 43 (Sissoko 5-9). Total Fouls_Drake 16, Minnesota 19. Technical Fouls_None. A_0.

        Insight by Ciena: Federal IT executives provide insight into the future of their networks in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

10|28 Microsoft Azure Government Webinar...
11|30 AWS re:Invent
12|6 Military Hiring Conference -...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

National Christmas Tree lit