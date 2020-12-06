Drake 99, Minnesota 66

DRAKE (2-2)
Berg 4-11 4-4 12, Burich 5-9 3-3 13, Wooldridge 2-2 6-7 10, Collier 7-15 7-8 24, Monahan 4-8 2-2 12, Bair 0-0 2-2 2, Mertz 1-2 0-0 3, Gueldner 2-6 0-0 6, McAulay 2-5 0-0 4, Negaard 2-6 0-0 6, Becker 3-3 0-0 7, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 32-67 24-26 99
MINNESOTA (1-1)
Cumming 1-4 0-0 2, Hedman 1-5 0-0 2, Sconiers 1-3 0-0 2, Hubbard 5-13 3-4 17, Powell 8-17 3-5 22, Ross 0-2 0-0 0, Sissoko 6-22 0-0 12, Strande 4-12 0-0 9, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 26-78 6-9 66
|Drake
|33
|23
|25
|18
|—
|99
|Minnesota
|17
|17
|9
|23
|—
|66
3-Point Goals_Drake 11-22 (Collier 3-5, Monahan 2-5, Mertz 1-1, Gueldner 2-5, Negaard 2-5, Becker 1-1), Minnesota 8-27 (Cumming 0-1, Hedman 0-3, Hubbard 4-9, Powell 3-7, Ross 0-2, Sissoko 0-2, Strande 1-3). Assists_Drake 26 (Collier 6), Minnesota 13 (Powell 7). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Drake 46 (Team 6-7), Minnesota 43 (Sissoko 5-9). Total Fouls_Drake 16, Minnesota 19. Technical Fouls_None. A_0.
