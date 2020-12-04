On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Drake looks to remain perfect when battling St. Ambrose

By The Associated Press
December 4, 2020 3:30 pm
< a min read
      

St. Ambrose vs. Drake (3-0)

Knapp Center, Des Moines, Iowa; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Drake Bulldogs will be taking on the Fighting Bees of NAIA member St. Ambrose. Drake is coming off an 87-66 home win over Nebraska Omaha in its most recent game.

SUPER SENIORS: Drake has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Garrett Sturtz, Roman Penn, Shanquan Hemphill and Tremell Murphy have combined to account for 51 percent of all Bulldogs scoring this season.GIFTED GARRETT: In three appearances this season, Drake’s Garrett Sturtz has shot 70.6 percent.

        Insight by LookingGlass: Federal technology experts provide insight into how agencies are approaching cybersecurity in the new virtual climate in this exclusive executive briefing.

DID YOU KNOW: Drake went 8-3 overall when playing against out-of-conference competition last season. The Bulldogs scored 67.5 points per matchup in those 11 games.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

10|28 Microsoft Azure Government Webinar...
11|29 RSNA 2020
11|30 vIITSEC 2020
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

National Christmas Tree lit