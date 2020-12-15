Drama in Frankfurt as Stindl grabs 3-3 draw for Gladbach

BERLIN (AP) — Lars Stindl completed a hat trick in injury time to salvage a 3-3 draw for Borussia Mönchengladbach at Eintracht Frankfurt in the Bundesliga on Tuesday.

The Gladbach captain opened the scoring in the 14th minute, pulled one back with a penalty in the last minute when 10-man Frankfurt was ahead 3-1, and then equalized with a header in the fifth minute of injury time on his second attempt after Kevin Trapp saved his first.

André Silva scored two goals and set up another for Frankfurt, but the home side was to rue captain David Abraham’s sending off in the 81st as it failed to hold on and extended its winless run to nine games.

Stindl put the visitors ahead when he curled a free kick inside the right post but Frankfurt was given a route back when Stefan Lainer was penalized for handball in the area.

Silva converted the penalty in the 22nd, then scored again two minutes later. The Portuguese striker played in Aymen Barkok to make it 3-1 in the 32nd.

The game ended on a sour note when Abraham was sent off with his second yellow card for a foul on Breel Embolo, who was booked for pushing Sebastian Rode to the ground in the subsequent back and forth. Rode was also booked, but it wasn’t clear why.

Stindl’s last-minute penalty seemed too late to make a difference for the visitors, but there was still six minutes of injury time.

Edin Terzić was making his debut as Borussia Dortmund coach at Werder Bremen later, with Hertha Berlin welcoming Mainz, and Union Berlin playing at Stuttgart.

