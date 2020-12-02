Trending:
Drexel 66, Quinnipiac 48

By The Associated Press
December 2, 2020 9:54 pm
DREXEL (1-1)

Bickerstaff 4-7 1-3 11, Butler 4-9 0-1 8, Okros 1-3 0-0 2, Wynter 7-14 1-2 17, Walton 3-6 5-5 13, Juric 0-3 0-1 0, Oden 2-5 2-2 6, Bell 2-7 0-0 5, Perry 1-3 0-0 2, A.Williams 1-1 0-0 2, Adams 0-0 0-0 0, Kararinas 0-1 0-0 0, Keshgegian 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-59 9-14 66.

QUINNIPIAC (1-1)

Rigoni 1-8 2-2 4, Pinkney 1-1 2-2 4, Balanc 1-2 0-0 2, Lewis 5-12 4-5 14, Pickron 1-4 0-0 2, King 1-1 3-4 6, Kortright 1-8 4-7 6, McGuire 1-2 0-0 2, Akot 1-2 0-0 2, Chenery 2-4 2-4 6. Totals 15-44 17-24 48.

Halftime_Drexel 36-18. 3-Point Goals_Drexel 7-16 (Bickerstaff 2-2, Wynter 2-2, Walton 2-4, Bell 1-2, Juric 0-1, Kararinas 0-1, Oden 0-2, Okros 0-2), Quinnipiac 1-12 (King 1-1, Pickron 0-3, Kortright 0-4, Rigoni 0-4). Rebounds_Drexel 34 (Butler 12), Quinnipiac 30 (King 6). Assists_Drexel 15 (Wynter 5), Quinnipiac 5 (Lewis 3). Total Fouls_Drexel 21, Quinnipiac 19.

