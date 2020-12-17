Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Drexel 81, Saint Joseph’s 77

By The Associated Press
December 17, 2020 8:20 pm
< a min read
      

SAINT JOSEPH’S (0-3)

Funk 4-7 5-7 14, Bishop 0-6 0-1 0, Daly 9-18 10-12 30, Moore 4-9 3-4 12, Hall 3-7 1-2 7, Forrest 2-6 2-2 6, Tracey 0-1 3-4 3, Longpre 2-2 1-1 5, Jansson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-56 25-33 77.

DREXEL (4-2)

Bickerstaff 4-8 4-5 13, Butler 7-13 7-7 21, Okros 2-4 3-4 9, Wynter 4-14 5-6 14, Walton 2-6 1-2 5, Juric 1-3 0-0 3, Oden 3-4 0-0 9, Perry 1-1 0-0 2, Bell 2-3 1-2 5. Totals 26-56 21-26 81.

Halftime_Drexel 44-37. 3-Point Goals_Saint Joseph’s 4-24 (Daly 2-5, Funk 1-2, Moore 1-4, Tracey 0-1, Hall 0-3, Forrest 0-4, Bishop 0-5), Drexel 8-17 (Oden 3-4, Okros 2-4, Juric 1-1, Wynter 1-1, Bickerstaff 1-3, Bell 0-1, Walton 0-3). Fouled Out_Moore, Juric. Rebounds_Saint Joseph’s 28 (Funk 8), Drexel 34 (Butler 16). Assists_Saint Joseph’s 11 (Moore, Hall 4), Drexel 17 (Wynter 7). Total Fouls_Saint Joseph’s 22, Drexel 22.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

11|30 AWS re:Invent
12|14 Winter Simulation Conference 2020
12|14 DreamTX
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

USAID provides 50 ventilators to support Mongolia as it combats COVID-19