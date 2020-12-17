Drexel 81, Saint Joseph’s 77

SAINT JOSEPH’S (0-3)

Funk 4-7 5-7 14, Bishop 0-6 0-1 0, Daly 9-18 10-12 30, Moore 4-9 3-4 12, Hall 3-7 1-2 7, Forrest 2-6 2-2 6, Tracey 0-1 3-4 3, Longpre 2-2 1-1 5, Jansson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-56 25-33 77.

DREXEL (4-2)

Bickerstaff 4-8 4-5 13, Butler 7-13 7-7 21, Okros 2-4 3-4 9, Wynter 4-14 5-6 14, Walton 2-6 1-2 5, Juric 1-3 0-0 3, Oden 3-4 0-0 9, Perry 1-1 0-0 2, Bell 2-3 1-2 5. Totals 26-56 21-26 81.

Halftime_Drexel 44-37. 3-Point Goals_Saint Joseph’s 4-24 (Daly 2-5, Funk 1-2, Moore 1-4, Tracey 0-1, Hall 0-3, Forrest 0-4, Bishop 0-5), Drexel 8-17 (Oden 3-4, Okros 2-4, Juric 1-1, Wynter 1-1, Bickerstaff 1-3, Bell 0-1, Walton 0-3). Fouled Out_Moore, Juric. Rebounds_Saint Joseph’s 28 (Funk 8), Drexel 34 (Butler 16). Assists_Saint Joseph’s 11 (Moore, Hall 4), Drexel 17 (Wynter 7). Total Fouls_Saint Joseph’s 22, Drexel 22.

