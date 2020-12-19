Drexel 85, Fairleigh Dickinson 68

DREXEL (5-2)

Bickerstaff 4-9 5-9 13, Butler 6-9 3-3 15, Okros 2-5 0-0 5, Wynter 12-16 2-2 31, Walton 3-8 0-0 7, Juric 1-2 4-4 6, Oden 0-3 0-1 0, Bell 1-3 1-2 3, Perry 1-1 1-2 3, A.Williams 1-2 0-0 2, Adams 0-0 0-0 0, House 0-1 0-0 0, Kararinas 0-0 0-0 0, Keshgegian 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 31-59 16-23 85.

FAIRLEIGH DICKINSON (1-6)

Square 2-5 3-3 7, E.Williams 7-9 0-0 16, Baker 3-8 0-0 9, Jenkins 8-18 0-0 18, Powell 1-10 1-2 4, Munden 3-4 1-2 7, Racine 1-1 1-2 3, Rodriguez 2-2 0-0 4, Dadika 0-1 0-0 0, Okeke 0-0 0-0 0, Xheraj 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 27-59 6-9 68.

Halftime_Drexel 39-35. 3-Point Goals_Drexel 7-22 (Wynter 5-7, Okros 1-3, Walton 1-3, House 0-1, Juric 0-1, Oden 0-1, Bell 0-2, Bickerstaff 0-4), Fairleigh Dickinson 8-21 (Baker 3-5, E.Williams 2-3, Jenkins 2-4, Powell 1-7, Munden 0-1, Xheraj 0-1). Rebounds_Drexel 33 (Butler, Oden 7), Fairleigh Dickinson 23 (Munden 5). Assists_Drexel 17 (Juric 4), Fairleigh Dickinson 7 (E.Williams, Powell 2). Total Fouls_Drexel 13, Fairleigh Dickinson 20.

