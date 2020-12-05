On Air: Federal News Network program
Duke carries Providence over Fairleigh Dickinson 79-67

By The Associated Press
December 5, 2020 6:45 pm
< a min read
      

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — David Duke had 28 points and Nate Watson added 20 points as Providence topped Fairleigh Dickinson 79-67 on Saturday.

Duke hit 10 of 12 free throws for Providence (3-2).

Elyjah Williams had 15 points for the Knights (0-4). Jahlil Jenkins added 13 points and Brandon Rush had 12.

___

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

