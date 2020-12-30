Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Duke scores 22 to lift Providence over Butler 71-55

By The Associated Press
December 30, 2020 7:45 pm
< a min read
      

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — David Duke had 22 points and 13 rebounds as Providence got past Butler 71-55 on Wednesday.

Duke made 9 of 11 shots and had eight assists.

Nate Watson had 18 points for Providence (7-3, 3-1 Big East Conference), which earned its fourth straight home victory. A.J. Reeves and Jared Bynum each had 12 points.

Jair Bolden had 15 points for the Bulldogs (2-4, 1-2). Bryce Nze and Chuck Harris had 10 points apiece.

        Insight by Chainalysis: Law enforcement and national security officials tell a story as to why they need to have the tools and data to understand, stop and apprehend those using cryptocurrency to carry out illegal activities in this exclusive executive briefing.

The Friars leveled the season series against the Bulldogs. Butler defeated Providence 70-64 last Wednesday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

12|30 Nintex RPA Overview
12|30 Work Better Together with Microsoft...
12|31 govDelivery Advanced Bulletin Training...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Massachusetts National Guard Soldier aids man struck by car