Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Dungee, No. 12 Arkansas women top Little Rock 80-70

By The Associated Press
December 19, 2020 6:55 pm
1 min read
      

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Chelsea Dungee hit five 3-pointers and scored 18 points and No. 12 Arkansas won its fifth-straight game 80-70 over Little Rock on Saturday.

Destiny Slocum added 16 points for the Razorbacks (8-1), Makayla Daniels added 11 and Amber Ramirez 10.

Arkansas went 14 of 27 from 3-point range and shot 54% overall. The 14 3s were the most ever allowed by a Joe Foley coached team. Foley has 805 career wins; 349 coming at Little Rock. Dungee matched her career-high from long range with five.

Brianna Crane scored a career-high 27 points on 12-of-19 shooting for the Trojans (4-3). Teal Battle added 18 and Krystan Vornes had 12 with 13 rebounds. Mayra Caicedo had 10 assists.

Daniels and Dungee opened the game with 3-pointers and Arkansas never trailed. The Razorbacks had five 3s in the opening 10 minutes to take a 26-12 lead. Little Rock had a 9-0 run to close the deficit to four late in the second quarter and trailed 38-31 at intermission.

The Trojans closed within 3 in the opening minutes of the third, but Dungee hit a 3 and Ramirez had a pair from distance to slow the rally. An 11-0 run made it a 20-point game.

The Razorbacks are scheduled to play Arkansas Pine Bluff on Monday before starting Southeastern Conference play.

___

More AP women’s basketball: https://apnews.com/Womenscollegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

12|22 govDelivery Administrator Training...
12|22 Microsoft Innovative Educator Training:...
12|22 Staying Connected with Remote Learning...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

NIH Director Dr. Francis Collins receives Moderna COVID-19 vaccine