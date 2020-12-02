Duquesne 81, UNC-Greensboro 68

UNC-GREENSBORO (1-1)
Abdulsalam 0-4 0-0 0, Koval 1-5 1-2 3, Hunter 1-4 1-2 3, Ke.Langley 2-5 0-0 4, Miller 11-20 0-0 22, Williams 1-2 0-0 2, Allegri 5-7 0-0 14, A.J. 4-5 1-4 13, Thompson 2-7 0-0 5, Ko.Langley 0-1 0-0 0, Leyte 1-3 0-1 2, Hensley 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 28-64 3-9 68.
DUQUESNE (1-1)
Rotroff 1-1 2-4 4, Weathers 7-15 4-6 18, Carry 3-8 8-11 15, Dunn-Martin 5-7 7-8 21, Norman 1-6 0-0 3, Hughes 6-9 2-2 14, Bekelja 0-0 0-0 0, Harris 2-5 0-0 4, Okani 0-3 2-2 2, Kelly 0-0 0-0 0, Acuff 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-54 25-33 81.
Halftime_Duquesne 42-33. 3-Point Goals_UNC-Greensboro 9-25 (Allegri 4-4, A.J. 4-5, Thompson 1-3, Hensley 0-1, Ko.Langley 0-1, Leyte 0-1, Hunter 0-2, Koval 0-2, Ke.Langley 0-3, Miller 0-3), Duquesne 6-17 (Dunn-Martin 4-6, Carry 1-3, Norman 1-5, Harris 0-1, Okani 0-1, Weathers 0-1). Fouled Out_Ke.Langley. Rebounds_UNC-Greensboro 33 (Abdulsalam 6), Duquesne 33 (Hughes 10). Assists_UNC-Greensboro 15 (Miller 4), Duquesne 9 (Carry 5). Total Fouls_UNC-Greensboro 25, Duquesne 15.
