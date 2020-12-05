E. Illinois 93, Green Bay 91, 2OT

E. ILLINOIS (2-3)
Skipper-Brown 3-3 2-2 8, Dixon 4-6 0-0 8, Johnson 5-11 0-0 11, Smith 3-8 2-5 9, Jo.Wallace 9-16 9-11 27, Friday 5-12 4-8 14, Abraham 4-7 0-0 11, Alleruzzo 1-4 1-2 3, Charles 1-3 0-0 2, Farquhar 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 35-71 18-28 93.
GREEN BAY (0-3)
P.Taylor 2-7 0-0 4, Davis 8-15 3-4 20, Jefferson 6-14 0-0 16, Kellogg 4-7 3-4 11, Pipes 6-14 2-2 18, Stieber 2-4 0-0 4, Thompson 3-3 1-2 8, Claflin 4-5 0-0 10, Jones 0-0 0-0 0, Kirciman 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 35-69 9-12 91.
Halftime_E. Illinois 37-32. 3-Point Goals_E. Illinois 5-17 (Abraham 3-6, Johnson 1-2, Smith 1-5, Charles 0-1, Alleruzzo 0-3), Green Bay 12-25 (Pipes 4-7, Jefferson 4-9, Claflin 2-3, Thompson 1-1, Davis 1-3, Stieber 0-2). Fouled Out_Kellogg. Rebounds_E. Illinois 38 (Dixon, Friday 12), Green Bay 28 (P.Taylor, Kellogg, Pipes, Thompson 4). Assists_E. Illinois 12 (Johnson 4), Green Bay 17 (Pipes 5). Total Fouls_E. Illinois 15, Green Bay 22.
