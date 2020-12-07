On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
E. Illinois takes on Evansville

By The Associated Press
December 7, 2020 3:30 pm
1 min read
      

Eastern Illinois (2-3) vs. Evansville (0-3)

Ford Center, Evansville, Indiana; Wednesday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Illinois squares up against Evansville in an early season matchup. Eastern Illinois snuck past Green Bay by two points in overtime on Saturday. Evansville lost 93-87 in overtime on the road against UT Martin on Wednesday.

SUPER SENIORS: Evansville’s Noah Frederking, Jax Levitch and Evan Kuhlman have combined to score 49 percent of all Purple Aces points this season.NIFTY NOAH: Frederking has connected on 47.6 percent of the 21 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 10 of 21 over the last three games. He’s also made 100 percent of his free throws this season.

THREAT FROM DISTANCE: Eastern Illinois’s Mack Smith has attempted 33 3-pointers and connected on 30.3 percent of them, and is 10 for 33 over his last five games.

DID YOU KNOW: Eastern Illinois has committed a turnover on just 17 percent of its possessions this season, which is the second-lowest percentage among all OVC teams. The Panthers have turned the ball over only 12.2 times per game this season.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

