E. Kentucky 118, Campbellsville-Harrodsburg 54

CAMPBELLSVILLE-HARRODSBURG (0-2)

Douglas 3-8 0-0 6, Rawlins 4-11 1-5 11, Baker 0-4 2-4 2, Darby 7-14 1-3 17, Tyro.Duncan 0-7 5-6 5, Tyre.Duncan 2-7 0-1 5, Platt 2-6 0-0 4, Faulkner 0-3 0-0 0, Findley 0-1 0-0 0, McDaniels 0-1 0-0 0, Young 1-1 0-0 2, Joyce 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 20-64 9-19 54.

E. KENTUCKY (6-2)

King 12-18 0-0 24, Moreno 1-2 0-0 2, Cruickshank 2-4 0-0 4, Green 0-3 0-0 0, Lewis 4-7 2-2 10, Knapper 10-17 0-1 25, Faye 4-7 1-2 13, Hobbs 6-7 0-0 15, Robb 0-3 0-0 0, Blanton 3-4 1-1 7, Broughton 4-8 1-2 10, Balogun 0-0 6-6 6, Carmical 0-0 0-0 0, Minter 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 47-81 11-14 118.

Halftime_E. Kentucky 48-33. 3-Point Goals_Campbellsville-Harrodsburg 5-24 (Rawlins 2-4, Darby 2-5, Tyre.Duncan 1-5, Findley 0-1, McDaniels 0-1, Baker 0-2, Douglas 0-2, Tyro.Duncan 0-2, Faulkner 0-2), E. Kentucky 13-30 (Knapper 5-10, Faye 4-6, Hobbs 3-3, Broughton 1-2, Green 0-1, King 0-1, Moreno 0-1, Cruickshank 0-2, Lewis 0-2, Robb 0-2). Fouled Out_Baker. Rebounds_Campbellsville-Harrodsburg 30 (Douglas, Rawlins 7), E. Kentucky 50 (King 12). Assists_Campbellsville-Harrodsburg 13 (Darby, Tyro.Duncan 3), E. Kentucky 25 (Hobbs 5). Total Fouls_Campbellsville-Harrodsburg 15, E. Kentucky 16.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.