E. Kentucky 69, E. Illinois 61

By The Associated Press
December 30, 2020 10:22 pm
< a min read
      

E. ILLINOIS (3-5)

Friday 2-6 3-3 7, Dixon 4-15 4-6 12, Farquhar 3-5 0-0 7, Johnson 4-9 0-0 9, Smith 3-8 0-0 8, Skipper-Brown 3-6 1-1 7, Abraham 3-7 1-2 9, Charles 0-7 2-2 2, Deang 0-3 0-0 0, Diarra 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-66 11-14 61.

E. KENTUCKY (8-2)

Balogun 1-1 0-3 2, Cruickshank 3-5 0-0 8, Hobbs 0-1 0-0 0, Blanton 3-5 0-0 7, Faye 0-1 0-0 0, Lewis 2-3 5-8 9, Green 4-13 1-3 9, King 9-17 4-7 22, Robb 3-8 2-2 9, Moreno 1-5 0-0 3. Totals 26-59 12-23 69.

Halftime_E. Kentucky 43-36. 3-Point Goals_E. Illinois 6-20 (Abraham 2-6, Smith 2-6, Johnson 1-1, Farquhar 1-3, Charles 0-2, Deang 0-2), E. Kentucky 5-20 (Cruickshank 2-4, Blanton 1-1, Moreno 1-4, Robb 1-5, Faye 0-1, King 0-1, Lewis 0-1, Green 0-3). Fouled Out_Johnson. Rebounds_E. Illinois 45 (Dixon 15), E. Kentucky 34 (King 12). Assists_E. Illinois 15 (Deang 5), E. Kentucky 12 (Hobbs 4). Total Fouls_E. Illinois 20, E. Kentucky 16. A_704 (6,500).

