E. Kentucky 86, High Point 67

By The Associated Press
December 22, 2020 9:34 pm
HIGH POINT (2-5)

Elmore 2-6 1-2 6, Izunabor 1-3 1-2 3, Flowers 4-9 0-1 9, Randleman 0-0 0-0 0, Wright 2-9 4-4 8, Coleman 3-8 3-6 10, Childress 3-6 0-0 8, House 3-6 2-4 9, Sanchez 1-3 0-1 2, Slay 5-7 0-0 12. Totals 24-57 11-20 67.

E. KENTUCKY (7-2)

King 2-4 5-7 9, Moreno 4-5 2-4 12, Green 4-9 4-6 13, Knapper 5-19 8-10 21, Lewis 2-2 2-2 7, Robb 2-5 0-0 5, Hobbs 2-4 2-2 7, Balogun 1-1 1-2 3, Blanton 3-5 0-0 6, Broughton 1-4 0-0 3, Cruickshank 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-58 24-33 86.

Halftime_E. Kentucky 46-30. 3-Point Goals_High Point 8-23 (Slay 2-4, Childress 2-5, Elmore 1-2, Flowers 1-2, House 1-2, Coleman 1-5, Wright 0-3), E. Kentucky 10-31 (Knapper 3-13, Moreno 2-3, Lewis 1-1, Broughton 1-3, Green 1-3, Hobbs 1-3, Robb 1-4, Blanton 0-1). Fouled Out_Wright. Rebounds_High Point 34 (Coleman 10), E. Kentucky 30 (Robb 6). Assists_High Point 12 (Wright, House 3), E. Kentucky 16 (Green 8). Total Fouls_High Point 23, E. Kentucky 22. A_723 (6,500).

