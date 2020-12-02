Trending:
E. Kentucky 95, SC-Upstate 78

By The Associated Press
December 2, 2020 8:33 pm
E. KENTUCKY (3-1)

King 6-12 5-6 17, Moreno 7-11 0-0 18, Green 3-6 5-6 12, Lewis 3-5 0-0 7, Robb 1-8 0-0 2, Brown 7-12 2-3 18, Cruickshank 4-6 0-0 10, Broughton 0-0 0-0 0, Balogun 4-4 1-4 9, Faye 1-3 0-0 2, Blanton 0-0 0-0 0, Carmical 0-0 0-0 0, Minter 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 36-67 13-19 95.

SC-UPSTATE (0-3)

Zink 3-6 0-0 6, Hammond 3-15 5-6 13, White 1-4 2-2 5, Aldrich 2-3 2-2 7, Mozone 3-9 2-3 10, Bruner 4-14 10-12 19, Smith 3-5 0-0 6, Goodloe 1-3 6-7 8, Hodge 0-1 0-0 0, Martin 0-0 0-0 0, Watson 2-3 0-0 4. Totals 22-63 27-32 78.

Halftime_E. Kentucky 46-28. 3-Point Goals_E. Kentucky 10-24 (Moreno 4-7, Cruickshank 2-3, Brown 2-4, Green 1-2, Lewis 1-3, King 0-1, Faye 0-2, Robb 0-2), SC-Upstate 7-24 (Mozone 2-7, Hammond 2-8, Aldrich 1-2, White 1-3, Bruner 1-4). Rebounds_E. Kentucky 36 (King 7), SC-Upstate 33 (Hammond, Smith 7). Assists_E. Kentucky 22 (Green 6), SC-Upstate 14 (White 6). Total Fouls_E. Kentucky 28, SC-Upstate 18. A_142 (878).

