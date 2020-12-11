On Air: GW Presents American Jazz
E. Washington 80, College of Idaho 56

By The Associated Press
December 11, 2020 7:40 pm
COLLEGE OF IDAHO (0-3)

Desaulniers 1-7 0-0 2, Galloway 3-9 5-8 11, Wadsworth 0-2 0-0 0, J.O’Neil 3-6 1-2 8, Time 4-13 0-0 8, Jackson 3-6 0-0 8, Elzie 0-9 0-0 0, Radford 1-6 0-0 2, Robinett 4-6 2-2 11, Wilson 2-5 0-3 4, Burman 1-1 0-0 2, Cooper 0-0 0-0 0, Russell 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-70 8-15 56.

E. WASHINGTON (1-3)

T.Groves 4-11 2-4 10, Davison 5-7 2-4 15, Rouse 1-6 3-4 5, Aiken 4-10 1-2 11, Robertson 5-10 0-2 12, J.Groves 7-12 0-1 15, Perry 0-3 0-0 0, Magnuson 1-2 0-0 3, Meadows 2-6 2-2 7, Venters 0-4 0-0 0, Radocaj 1-1 0-0 2, Amato 0-0 0-0 0, Fadal 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 30-72 10-19 80.

Halftime_E. Washington 43-23. 3-Point Goals_College of Idaho 4-25 (Jackson 2-3, J.O’Neil 1-1, Robinett 1-3, Galloway 0-2, Wadsworth 0-2, Elzie 0-4, Radford 0-4, Time 0-6), E. Washington 10-35 (Davison 3-5, Robertson 2-4, Aiken 2-7, Magnuson 1-1, J.Groves 1-3, Meadows 1-3, Perry 0-2, T.Groves 0-3, Venters 0-3, Rouse 0-4). Rebounds_College of Idaho 46 (Galloway 9), E. Washington 40 (T.Groves 12). Assists_College of Idaho 13 (Elzie 4), E. Washington 18 (Robertson 5). Total Fouls_College of Idaho 14, E. Washington 15.

