E. Washington 80, N. Arizona 64

E. WASHINGTON (2-4)

T.Groves 9-13 8-9 26, Davison 4-8 0-0 8, Rouse 1-2 0-0 2, Aiken 6-8 2-3 19, Robertson 3-7 0-0 6, Perry 2-4 0-0 6, Magnuson 1-2 0-0 3, J.Groves 3-5 1-3 7, Amato 0-1 1-4 1, Fadal 0-0 0-0 0, Radocaj 0-0 0-0 0, Venters 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 30-51 12-19 80.

N. ARIZONA (0-4)

Larsen 2-5 1-4 5, Towt 1-2 1-2 3, Avdalovic 3-11 0-0 9, Green 2-8 1-2 5, Shelton 8-15 5-8 23, Mahaney 3-4 0-0 7, Haymon 0-5 2-2 2, Aguek 3-3 0-0 7, Lewis 0-2 2-2 2, Mains 0-3 1-2 1, Brown 0-1 0-1 0, Cummard 0-0 0-0 0, Burns 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-59 13-23 64.

Halftime_E. Washington 32-28. 3-Point Goals_E. Washington 8-17 (Aiken 5-7, Perry 2-2, Magnuson 1-1, Rouse 0-1, Davison 0-3, Robertson 0-3), N. Arizona 7-21 (Avdalovic 3-6, Shelton 2-3, Aguek 1-1, Mahaney 1-1, Lewis 0-1, Mains 0-1, Haymon 0-3, Green 0-5). Fouled Out_Aguek. Rebounds_E. Washington 38 (T.Groves 13), N. Arizona 25 (Shelton 6). Assists_E. Washington 18 (Magnuson 5), N. Arizona 12 (Towt 4). Total Fouls_E. Washington 22, N. Arizona 21.

