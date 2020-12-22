Trending:
East Carolina 68, Tulane 58

By The Associated Press
December 22, 2020 5:41 pm
TULANE (5-2)

Days 0-0 0-1 0, Forbes 4-11 6-11 16, McGee 0-3 0-0 0, Walker 2-10 2-2 8, Watson 6-12 0-0 14, S.James 1-1 1-1 3, Cross 4-12 0-0 9, Pope 1-1 3-6 5, J.Coleman 1-4 0-0 3, Jankovic 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 19-54 12-21 58.

EAST CAROLINA (7-1)

Gardner 7-12 7-10 21, Suggs 5-9 2-3 14, Debaut 1-2 1-2 3, Miles 4-9 3-3 13, Robinson-White 1-2 0-0 2, Jackson 3-6 1-2 9, Newton 0-4 0-0 0, Baruti 2-6 2-3 6. Totals 23-50 16-23 68.

Halftime_East Carolina 32-25. 3-Point Goals_Tulane 8-27 (Walker 2-4, Watson 2-5, Forbes 2-8, J.Coleman 1-3, Cross 1-5, McGee 0-2), East Carolina 6-19 (Suggs 2-4, Jackson 2-5, Miles 2-5, Robinson-White 0-1, Baruti 0-2, Newton 0-2). Rebounds_Tulane 28 (McGee 7), East Carolina 35 (Gardner 10). Assists_Tulane 10 (Watson 4), East Carolina 17 (Miles, Robinson-White 4). Total Fouls_Tulane 16, East Carolina 15. A_65 (8,000).

