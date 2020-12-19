East Carolina 73, James Madison 64

JAMES MADISON (2-2)

Amadi 5-8 0-0 10, Wooden 2-6 0-0 5, Lewis 6-14 6-9 19, Morse 2-4 2-4 7, T.Strickland 1-5 5-6 7, Hodge 3-7 0-2 9, Edwards 2-3 0-0 5, Harvey 0-1 2-2 2, Mensah 0-0 0-0 0, Christmas 0-3 0-0 0, Jacobs 0-1 0-0 0, Taylor 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 21-53 15-23 64.

EAST CAROLINA (6-1)

Gardner 5-12 3-4 13, Debaut 0-1 0-0 0, Jackson 2-7 2-2 6, Newton 5-10 0-0 14, Robinson-White 2-4 2-2 6, Baruti 5-9 5-6 16, Suggs 7-13 3-5 18, Farrakhan 0-1 0-0 0, Coleman 0-0 0-0 0, James 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 26-59 15-19 73.

Halftime_East Carolina 33-25. 3-Point Goals_James Madison 7-28 (Hodge 3-7, Edwards 1-2, Morse 1-3, Wooden 1-3, Lewis 1-6, Harvey 0-1, Christmas 0-3, T.Strickland 0-3), East Carolina 6-18 (Newton 4-6, Baruti 1-3, Suggs 1-3, Robinson-White 0-2, Jackson 0-4). Fouled Out_Harvey. Rebounds_James Madison 34 (Edwards 8), East Carolina 28 (Baruti 7). Assists_James Madison 10 (Lewis 3), East Carolina 17 (Robinson-White 7). Total Fouls_James Madison 19, East Carolina 19. A_73 (8,000).

