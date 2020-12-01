Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Sports News

East Carolina 91, NC Wesleyan 62

By The Associated Press
December 1, 2020 7:02 pm
< a min read
      

NC WESLEYAN (0-3)

Lewis 7-13 0-0 14, Dixon 1-4 0-0 3, Pettiford 0-1 1-2 1, McDowell 9-13 5-6 26, Young 0-4 1-2 1, Chavis-Hinds 4-5 0-0 9, Manley 0-2 2-2 2, Thompson 0-2 0-0 0, K.Kelly 1-1 0-0 2, Spence 0-2 0-0 0, Bailey 1-1 0-0 2, Eskew 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 24-49 9-12 62.

EAST CAROLINA (2-0)

Gardner 11-12 5-7 27, Suggs 5-9 2-4 14, Debaut 3-5 0-1 6, Newton 3-10 4-4 11, Robinson-White 1-4 0-0 3, Baruti 3-9 3-6 10, Jackson 3-7 0-0 7, Farrakhan 2-6 0-0 6, Coleman 1-1 0-0 2, James 0-0 0-0 0, Jones 2-2 0-0 5, Strickland 0-0 0-0 0, Umstead 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 34-66 14-22 91.

Halftime_East Carolina 44-30. 3-Point Goals_NC Wesleyan 5-13 (McDowell 3-7, Chavis-Hinds 1-1, Dixon 1-3, Manley 0-2), East Carolina 9-23 (Suggs 2-2, Farrakhan 2-5, Jones 1-1, Baruti 1-2, Robinson-White 1-3, Jackson 1-4, Newton 1-6). Fouled Out_K.Kelly. Rebounds_NC Wesleyan 25 (Pettiford 4), East Carolina 30 (Newton 8). Assists_NC Wesleyan 11 (Chavis-Hinds 6), East Carolina 24 (Robinson-White 9). Total Fouls_NC Wesleyan 18, East Carolina 12.

        Insight by LookingGlass: Federal technology experts provide insight into how agencies are approaching cybersecurity in the new virtual climate in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

10|28 Microsoft Azure Government Webinar...
11|29 RSNA 2020
11|30 Future of Mining Australia 2020
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

USCIS welcomed 51 new citizens in a ceremony during halftime of the Jaguars game