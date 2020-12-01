East Carolina 91, NC Wesleyan 62

NC WESLEYAN (0-3)
Lewis 7-13 0-0 14, Dixon 1-4 0-0 3, Pettiford 0-1 1-2 1, McDowell 9-13 5-6 26, Young 0-4 1-2 1, Chavis-Hinds 4-5 0-0 9, Manley 0-2 2-2 2, Thompson 0-2 0-0 0, K.Kelly 1-1 0-0 2, Spence 0-2 0-0 0, Bailey 1-1 0-0 2, Eskew 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 24-49 9-12 62.
EAST CAROLINA (2-0)
Gardner 11-12 5-7 27, Suggs 5-9 2-4 14, Debaut 3-5 0-1 6, Newton 3-10 4-4 11, Robinson-White 1-4 0-0 3, Baruti 3-9 3-6 10, Jackson 3-7 0-0 7, Farrakhan 2-6 0-0 6, Coleman 1-1 0-0 2, James 0-0 0-0 0, Jones 2-2 0-0 5, Strickland 0-0 0-0 0, Umstead 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 34-66 14-22 91.
Halftime_East Carolina 44-30. 3-Point Goals_NC Wesleyan 5-13 (McDowell 3-7, Chavis-Hinds 1-1, Dixon 1-3, Manley 0-2), East Carolina 9-23 (Suggs 2-2, Farrakhan 2-5, Jones 1-1, Baruti 1-2, Robinson-White 1-3, Jackson 1-4, Newton 1-6). Fouled Out_K.Kelly. Rebounds_NC Wesleyan 25 (Pettiford 4), East Carolina 30 (Newton 8). Assists_NC Wesleyan 11 (Chavis-Hinds 6), East Carolina 24 (Robinson-White 9). Total Fouls_NC Wesleyan 18, East Carolina 12.
