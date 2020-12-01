Trending:
East Carolina routs North Carolina Wesleyan 91-62

By The Associated Press
December 1, 2020 8:39 pm
GREENVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Jayden Gardner was 11-for-12 shooting and 27 points to lead East Carolina past Division III North Carolina Wesleyan 91-62 on Tuesday.

Brandon Suggs added 14 points for East Carolina (2-0), Tristen Newton 11 and Bitumba Baruti 10.

Damon McDowell had 26 points for the Battling Bishops (0-3). Isaiah Lewis added 14 points.

