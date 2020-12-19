On Air: Panel Discussions
Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Sports News

East II, Childs lead Bradley past Miami (Ohio) 69-68

By The Associated Press
December 19, 2020 11:10 pm
< a min read
      

PEORIA, Ill. (AP) — Sean East II posted 14 points as Bradley edged past Miami (Ohio) 69-68 on Saturday night. Elijah Childs added 13 points and eight rebounds for the Braves, and Ville Tahvanainen chipped in 10 points.

Ari Boya had 10 points, seven rebounds and three blocks for Bradley (6-2).

Dalonte Brown had 17 points and 11 rebounds for the RedHawks (3-3). Dae Dae Grant added 17 points. Isaiah Coleman-Lands had 14 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

12|23 Terminating Employees Safely
12|23 Incorporating Coaching Methods Into...
12|23 Hosting Large Events: Webinars vs....
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

NIH Director Dr. Francis Collins receives Moderna COVID-19 vaccine