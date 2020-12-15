ECAC Glance

All Times EST Overall W L T Pts GF GA W L T Clarkson 0 0 0 0 23 19 4 2 0 Colgate 0 0 0 0 1 2 0 1 0 Brown 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Cornell 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Dartmouth 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Harvard 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Princeton 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Quinnipiac 0 0 0 0 11 3 2 0 0 RPI 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 St. Lawrence 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Union 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Yale 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Sunday’s Games

Clarkson 6, Mercyhurst 2

Monday’s Games

Quinnipiac 9, Sacred Heart 2

Tuesday’s Games

Quinnipiac 2, Sacred Heart 1, OT

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled

