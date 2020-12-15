ECAC Glance

|All Times EST
|
|Overall
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|W
|L
|T
|Clarkson
|0
|0
|0
|0
|23
|19
|4
|2
|0
|Colgate
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Brown
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Cornell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Dartmouth
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Harvard
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Princeton
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Quinnipiac
|0
|0
|0
|0
|11
|3
|2
|0
|0
|RPI
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|St. Lawrence
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Union
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Yale
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sunday’s Games
Clarkson 6, Mercyhurst 2
Quinnipiac 9, Sacred Heart 2
Quinnipiac 2, Sacred Heart 1, OT
No games scheduled
