ECAC Glance

All Times EST Overall W L T Pts GF GA W L T Quinnipiac 0 0 0 0 12 4 2 1 0 Clarkson 0 0 0 0 23 19 4 2 0 Colgate 0 0 0 0 1 2 0 1 0 Brown 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Cornell 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Dartmouth 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Harvard 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Princeton 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 RPI 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 St. Lawrence 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Union 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Yale 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Thursday’ Games

No games scheduled

Friday’s Games

Bowling Green 3, Quinnipiac 1

Saturday’s Games

Bowling Green at Quinnipiac, 7 p.m.

Sunday’s Games-

No games scheduled

