ECAC Glance

|All Times EST
|
|Overall
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|W
|L
|T
|Quinnipiac
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|7
|2
|1
|0
|Clarkson
|0
|0
|0
|0
|23
|19
|4
|2
|0
|Colgate
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Brown
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Cornell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Dartmouth
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Harvard
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Princeton
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|RPI
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|St. Lawrence
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Union
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Yale
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Thursday’ Games
No games scheduled
Bowling Green 4, Quinnipiac 1
Bowling Green at Quinnipiac, 7 p.m.
Sunday’s Games-
No games scheduled
