ECAC Glance

By The Associated Press
December 18, 2020 9:44 pm
All Times EST
Overall
W L T Pts GF GA W L T
Quinnipiac 0 0 0 0 12 7 2 1 0
Clarkson 0 0 0 0 23 19 4 2 0
Colgate 0 0 0 0 1 2 0 1 0
Brown 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Cornell 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Dartmouth 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Harvard 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Princeton 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
RPI 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
St. Lawrence 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Union 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Yale 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Thursday’ Games

No games scheduled

Friday’s Games

Bowling Green 4, Quinnipiac 1

Saturday’s Games

Bowling Green at Quinnipiac, 7 p.m.

Sunday’s Games-

No games scheduled

