ECAC Glance

|All Times EST
|
|Overall
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|W
|L
|T
|Brown
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Clarkson
|0
|0
|0
|0
|27
|24
|4
|3
|0
|Colgate
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|6
|1
|1
|0
|Cornell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Dartmouth
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Harvard
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Princeton
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Quinnipiac
|0
|0
|0
|0
|34
|17
|6
|2
|0
|RPI
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|St. Lawrence
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Union
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Yale
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Saturday’s Games
Quinnipiac 8, American International 3
Sunday’s Games-
Quinnipiac 3, American International 2
Colgate at Holy Cross, canc.
No games scheduled
Holy Cross at Quinnipiac, 5 p.m.
