Sports News

ECAC Glance

By The Associated Press
December 27, 2020 6:53 pm
< a min read
      
All Times EST
Overall
W L T Pts GF GA W L T
Brown 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Clarkson 0 0 0 0 27 24 4 3 0
Colgate 0 0 0 0 6 6 1 1 0
Cornell 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Dartmouth 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Harvard 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Princeton 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Quinnipiac 0 0 0 0 34 17 6 2 0
RPI 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
St. Lawrence 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Union 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Yale 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Saturday’s Games

Quinnipiac 8, American International 3

Sunday’s Games-

Quinnipiac 3, American International 2

Colgate at Holy Cross, canc.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Holy Cross at Quinnipiac, 5 p.m.

