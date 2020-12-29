On Air: Meet the Press
ECHL Glance

By The Associated Press
December 29, 2020 10:06 am
< a min read
      

All Times EST

ECHL

South Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Florida 6 5 1 0 0 10 28 12
South Carolina 5 3 0 2 0 8 14 10
Greenville 6 2 3 0 1 5 15 22
Orlando 3 2 1 0 0 4 9 8
Jacksonville 6 2 4 0 0 4 12 23

ECHL

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Indy 5 5 0 0 0 10 17 12
Wheeling 5 0 3 2 0 2 10 16

Mountain Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Allen 5 4 1 0 0 8 20 10
Wichita 2 2 0 0 0 4 6 3
Tulsa 4 1 2 0 1 3 8 15
Utah 2 1 1 0 0 2 7 8
Kansas City 3 0 1 1 1 2 7 11
Rapid City 4 1 3 0 0 2 12 15

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Monday’s Games

Jacksonville 5, Florida 3

Tuesday’s Games

Jacksonville at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Florida at Orlando, 7:30 p.m.

Orlando at Florida, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Indy at Wheeling, 6:10 p.m.

Rapid City at Utah, 7 p.m.

Wichita at Allen, 7:05 p.m.

Tulsa at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

South Carolina at Greenville, 2:05 p.m.

Allen at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

Rapid City at Utah, 9:10 p.m.

