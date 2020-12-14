ECHL Glance

All Times EST

ECHL

South Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Florida 2 2 0 0 0 4 10 3 Jacksonville 2 1 1 0 0 2 5 9 Greenville 2 1 1 0 0 2 6 6 South Carolina 1 0 0 1 0 1 2 3 Orlando 1 0 1 0 0 0 2 4

ECHL

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Indy 2 2 0 0 0 4 7 5 Wheeling 1 0 1 0 0 0 2 3

Mountain Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Tulsa 2 1 0 0 1 3 6 6 Wichita 1 1 0 0 0 2 3 2 Rapid City 2 1 1 0 0 2 8 7 Utah 2 1 1 0 0 2 7 8 Kansas City 1 0 0 0 1 1 3 4 Allen 1 0 1 0 0 0 3 4

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Sunday’s Games

No games scheduled

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Thursday’s Games

No games scheduled

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.