ECHL Glance

ECHL
South Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Florida
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|10
|3
|Jacksonville
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|5
|9
|Greenville
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|6
|6
|South Carolina
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|3
|Orlando
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|4
ECHL
Central Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Indy
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|7
|5
|Wheeling
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3
Mountain Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Tulsa
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|6
|6
|Wichita
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3
|2
|Rapid City
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|8
|7
|Utah
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|7
|8
|Kansas City
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|3
|4
|Allen
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|4
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Wednesday’s Games
No games scheduled
Thursday’s Games
No games scheduled
Friday’s Games
South Carolina at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.
Florida at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.
Orlando at Wheeling, 7:10 p.m.
Indy at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.
Rapid City at Allen, 8:05 p.m.
Tulsa at Utah, 9:10 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Jacksonville at South Carolina, 6:05 p.m.
Florida at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.
Orlando at Wheeling, 7:10 p.m.
Rapid City at Allen, 8:05 p.m.
Tulsa at Utah, 9:10 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
No games scheduled
