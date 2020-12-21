On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Sports News

ECHL Glance

By The Associated Press
December 21, 2020 10:06 am
< a min read
      

All Times EST

ECHL

South Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Florida 4 4 0 0 0 8 21 7
South Carolina 3 2 0 1 0 5 9 5
Orlando 3 2 1 0 0 4 9 8
Jacksonville 4 1 3 0 0 2 7 16
Greenville 4 1 3 0 0 2 10 17

ECHL

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Indy 3 3 0 0 0 6 11 8
Wheeling 3 0 2 1 0 1 6 10

Mountain Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Allen 3 2 1 0 0 4 11 8
Tulsa 2 1 0 0 1 3 6 6
Wichita 1 1 0 0 0 2 3 2
Utah 2 1 1 0 0 2 7 8
Kansas City 2 0 0 1 1 2 6 8
Rapid City 4 1 3 0 0 2 12 15

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Sunday’s Games

No games scheduled

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Thursday’s Games

No games scheduled

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

12|28 Work Better Together with Microsoft...
12|28 From Zero to Hero with Kafka Connect
12|28 Empowering Collaboration in the Modern...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Season’s greetings to Earth from the International Space Station