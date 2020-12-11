ECHL Glance

All Times EST

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Florida 1 1 0 0 0 2 6 1 Rapid City 1 1 0 0 0 2 6 4 Greenville 1 1 0 0 0 2 3 2 Indy 1 1 0 0 0 2 4 3 Wichita 1 1 0 0 0 2 3 2 Kansas City 1 0 0 0 1 1 3 4 South Carolina 1 0 0 1 0 1 2 3 Tulsa 1 0 0 0 1 1 2 3 Allen 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Orlando 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Wheeling 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Utah 1 0 1 0 0 0 4 6 Jacksonville 1 0 1 0 0 0 1 6

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Thursday’s Games

No games scheduled

Friday’s Games

Greenville 3, South Carolina 2

Indy 4, Kansas City 3

Florida 6, Jacksonville 1

Wichita 3, Tulsa 2

Rapid City 6, Utah 4

Saturday’s Games

Greenville at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

Orlando at Florida, 7 p.m.

Indy at Wheeling, 7:10 p.m.

Allen at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.

Utah at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

No games scheduled

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

