ECHL Glance

By The Associated Press
December 11, 2020 12:53 pm
All Times EST

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Florida 1 1 0 0 0 2 6 1
Rapid City 1 1 0 0 0 2 6 4
Greenville 1 1 0 0 0 2 3 2
Indy 1 1 0 0 0 2 4 3
Wichita 1 1 0 0 0 2 3 2
Kansas City 1 0 0 0 1 1 3 4
South Carolina 1 0 0 1 0 1 2 3
Tulsa 1 0 0 0 1 1 2 3
Allen 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Orlando 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Wheeling 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Utah 1 0 1 0 0 0 4 6
Jacksonville 1 0 1 0 0 0 1 6

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Thursday’s Games

No games scheduled

Friday’s Games

Greenville 3, South Carolina 2

Indy 4, Kansas City 3

Florida 6, Jacksonville 1

Wichita 3, Tulsa 2

Rapid City 6, Utah 4

Saturday’s Games

Greenville at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

Orlando at Florida, 7 p.m.

Indy at Wheeling, 7:10 p.m.

Allen at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.

Utah at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

No games scheduled

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

