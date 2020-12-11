ECHL Glance

All Times EST
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Florida
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|6
|1
|Rapid City
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|6
|4
|Greenville
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3
|2
|Indy
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|4
|3
|Wichita
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3
|2
|Kansas City
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|3
|4
|South Carolina
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|3
|Tulsa
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|3
|Allen
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Orlando
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Wheeling
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Utah
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|4
|6
|Jacksonville
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|6
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Thursday’s Games
No games scheduled
Friday’s Games
Greenville 3, South Carolina 2
Indy 4, Kansas City 3
Florida 6, Jacksonville 1
Wichita 3, Tulsa 2
Rapid City 6, Utah 4
Saturday’s Games
Greenville at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.
Orlando at Florida, 7 p.m.
Indy at Wheeling, 7:10 p.m.
Allen at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.
Utah at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
No games scheduled
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
